Font of the day: Bleed

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bleed by Meka

A basic serif typeface, Bleed was handcrafted by art director and illustrator Thibaut 'Meka' Désiront. Available in both otf and ttf formats, Bleed is on sale now, priced at just $10.

You can purchase Bleed from Meka's website.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!