Font of the day: Bleed

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Bleed by Meka.

Bleed by Meka

A basic serif typeface, Bleed was handcrafted by art director and illustrator Thibaut 'Meka' Désiront. Available in both otf and ttf formats, Bleed is on sale now, priced at just $10.

You can purchase Bleed from Meka's website.

