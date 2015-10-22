Font of the day: Brusher

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Brusher by Vlad Cristea and Raul Taciu

Today's typeface of choice, Brusher, was created by graphic designers Vlad Cristea and Raul Taciu. A bold and modern brush-lettered font, Brusher includes 100 glyphs crafted with precise strokes and smooth lines to give your text a natural, hand-drawn look.

Brusher is available to purchase over on Behance.

