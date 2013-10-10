Font of the day: Caligo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Caligo by Áron Jancsó

A self-confessed type addict, Áron Jancsó is the graphic designer behind today's font of choice. "Caligo is an Opentype typeface based on calligraphy done with a parallel pen," he says. "It's classic and elegant with a modern twist, featuring flared serifs, lots of ligatures and swashes.

"It has four styles: poster for large scale, text for small sizes and the corresponding italics. It's great for book cover and signage design where beauty and tradition are important. The font can be used for fashion, novels, magazines, and much more."

Caligo is available to try or buy from Gestalten Fonts.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!