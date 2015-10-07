Font of the day: Carrosserie

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Carrosserie by Fabian Widmer

Created by designer Fabian Widmer for display use, Carrosserie typeface was inspired by the shapes of the '30s. Available in thin, extra light, light, regular, medium, bold and fat, this bold font is great for creating cool retro-style designs.

Carrosserie is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

