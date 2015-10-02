Font of the day: Charlevoix

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Charlevoix by Mathieu Desjardins

Senior art director Mathieu Desjardins is no stranger to our font of the day section with this beautiful type designs. And his latest offering, Charlevoix, is no exception. "Charlevoix is a beautiful display typeface," he comments. "It is strong, bold and wavy like the Quebec region's beautiful landscape. Its slightly rounded corners remind us of older prints where letters were never sharp at the edges."

You can download Charlevoix, free for personal use, over on Behance.

