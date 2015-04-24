Font of the day: Directors Gothic

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

The best free script fonts to download right now

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Directors Gothic by Neil Summerour

Today's typeface of choice is Directors Gothic by type designer Neil Summerour. Available from MyFonts, the design is described as: "Handcrafted by Lettering Inc as part of its core library of typefaces in the 1930s, Directors Gothic was dramatically expanded throughout the lifetime of the company and remains a timeless classic.

"Inspired by the Art Deco movement popular at the time of its creation, Directors Gothic was designed with an eye toward expanded utility for use in advertising headline and smart corporate materials."

Directors Gothic is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

