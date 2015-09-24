Font of the day: Featherly

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Featherly by Joanne Marie

If you're planning a special day and on the hunt for a font to compliment your invitation designs, script typeface Featherly could be just the solution.

Created by designer Joanne Marie, Featherly is a handdrawn, elegant, modern calligraphic design, perfect for wedding design projects, invitations, greeting cards and much more.

Featherly is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

