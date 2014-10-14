Topics

Font of the day: Fonarto

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Fonarto by Arwan Sutanto, which is totally free to download.

Free fonts: Fonarto

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Fonarto by Arwan Sutanto

A sans serif typeface with a retro feel, Fonarto was created by graphic designer Arwan Sutanto. "Fonarto has a modern style with classic impression," he comments on Behance.

Available in two versions, regular and XT style, Fonarto is available to download for free over on Behance.

Free fonts: Fonarto

Free fonts: Fonarto

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

