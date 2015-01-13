Font of the day: Idealist Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Idealist Sans by Elena Kowalski

Today's typeface of choice is sans serif Idealist Sans, created by designer Elena Kowalski. Available in two weights, regular and light, the display typeface is available as a free download from Fontfabric.

