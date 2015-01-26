Font of the day: Jack

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Jack by Lewis Wilson

Kicking off this week's font of the day is Jack, an all caps display typeface created by graphic designer Lewis Wilson. "This new version has improved glyph shapes, making it ideal for illustrations, logos and other typographic work," Wilson comments.

You can download Jack from Wilson's here, where you can use discount code 'Behance' to get 10 per cent off the retail price.

