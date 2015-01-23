Font of the day: Modern Brush

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. Today it's a brush font. For more of this type of font, see our post on free brush fonts.

Modern Brush from Street Type

Today's typeface of choice is hand painted brush font Modern Brush, from the team at font foundry Street Type. A bold design, Modern Brush is great for creating eye-catching posters, t-shirts, magazines and more.

Modern Brush is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Liked this? Read these!