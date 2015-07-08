Font of the day: MounTiane

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

MounTiane by Adil Budianto

Today's showcased typeface is MounTiane, created by Adil Budianto. MounTiane is a script typeface inspired by the Magic Marker, making it ideal for creating a simple logotype, but is also useful for flyers and could even be used as a graffiti font.

MounTiane is available to purchase over on Creative Market with 30 per cent off for a limited time.

