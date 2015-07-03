Font of the day: Selador

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Selador by Maximilian Huber

Today's showcased typeface is Selador, created by Maximilian Huber. A modern and refined interpretation of early calligraphy letterforms, Selador is most suited to alternative or punk style graphic design pieces.

Selador is available to purchase over on TenDollarFonts.

