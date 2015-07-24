Font of the day: Signalist

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Signalist by Mika Melvas

Signalist is a dynamic brush script typeface created by designer Mika Melvas. Suitable for designs that needs a script with a contemporary feel, Signalist is great for logos, titles, t-shirts, packaging and much more.

Signalist is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

