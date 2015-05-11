Font of the day: Troika

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Troika by Joël Carrouché

Kicking off our fonts of the week is Troika. Inspired by Russian constructivism, Troika was created by graphic and type designer Joël Carrouché.

Free for both personal and commercial use, Troika is available to download over on Behance.

