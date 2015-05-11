Font of the day: Troika

Topics

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Troika by Joël Carrouché, which is totally free to download.

Troika by Joël Carrouché

Kicking off our fonts of the week is Troika. Inspired by Russian constructivism, Troika was created by graphic and type designer Joël Carrouché.

Free for both personal and commercial use, Troika is available to download over on Behance.

