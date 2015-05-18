Topics

Font of the day: Wayback

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Wayback by Agung Syaifudin.

Wayback font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wayback by Agung Syaifudin

Kicking off this week's font of the day posts is Wayback by UI designer and illustrator Agung Syaifudin. A carefully crafted handmade typeface, Wayback is great for branding, logos, stationery and more.

Wayback is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Wayback font

Wayback font

Wayback font

Liked this? Read these!

See more Typography articles

Related articles