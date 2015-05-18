Font of the day: Wayback

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wayback by Agung Syaifudin

Kicking off this week's font of the day posts is Wayback by UI designer and illustrator Agung Syaifudin. A carefully crafted handmade typeface, Wayback is great for branding, logos, stationery and more.

Wayback is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Liked this? Read these!