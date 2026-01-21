TV and movie star Alyson Hannigan has started making crafting videos, and they are absolutely delightful to watch! Her first video came across my Instagram feed a few weeks ago (the algorithm clearly knows how much I love my crafts), and her account was an instant follow from me.

The most surprising thing about the American Pie and How I Met Your Mother star's videos is that they are very budget-friendly and easy for beginners to follow – without a single digital craft machine in sight.

It's rare to find craft videos that don't over-promote some of the best Cricut machines (though they are amazing), especially when videos are made by TV personalities. So it's refreshing that Alyson's crafts seem to rely solely on her creativity and a hot glue gun to put together.

Personally, I can't remember life before I owned one of the best 3D printers, or one of the best laser cutters and engravers, for that matter.