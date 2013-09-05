Creative Bloq welcomes readers of .net magazine!

If you're used to visiting netmagazine.com every day, then you'll notice something a little different about the site you're looking at right now. That's because .net magazine, the print publication that's been the web industry's bible since 1994, is now publishing all its online content via Creativebloq.com.

UPDATE: We've migrated around 250 of 1,800 old articles. More are coming online every day. Please bear with us.

Where to buy .net magazine

The print title remains unaffected - to buy a copy, head here:

What's Creative Bloq?

Creative Bloq is a multidisciplinary site for designers and creatives of all types. Launched just over a year ago by the makers of .net, Computer Arts, and 3D World, we bring you a daily dose of news, tips, features and inspiration covering all aspects of the design industry.

So where can I go for my daily fix of web news/inspiration?

Stay right here! From today, all .net's online content is going to be published on Creative Bloq. That means you'll be getting even MORE web-related news and articles than ever before, updated daily. (Plus we've brought over your favourite articles from netmagazine.com in case you need to refer back to them).

How do I filter out the other stuff?

If you want to view general web design articles, then use the web design tab in the nav. And if you want to view content strictly from .net magazine then simply visit the magazine's channel page or use this RSS feed. But we hope you'll enjoy the other content we publish, too. Because as we see it, in this multi-platform, multi-device, multi-disciplinary world, the more design-related information and inspiration you can soak up, from as many different perspectives, the better.

In short, at Creative Bloq we're addicted to design - and we're really happy to have you on board. Enjoy!