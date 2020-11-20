These Apple AirPods Black Friday deals are the cheapest we've seen

Black Friday might be a week away, but the deals are already in full swing. Some of the most exciting deals have seen the price of Apple's ridiculously popular AirPods plunge to new lows.

The quality, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro will usually set you back £249, but you can currently find them for less than £200 over at Laptops Direct. And the top savings aren't limited to the Pros. You'll also find the 2nd generation AirPods at their lowest ever price on Amazon, now just £157 (originally £199).

You'll can find more brilliant AirPods deals on our AirPods Black Friday page, and if you're looking for more Apple wares at unmissable prices, our Apple Black Friday page has you covered.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £49: With noise-cancelling tech and unrivalled sound quality, Apple's AirPods Pro are the best of the best when it comes to the iconic white wireless earbuds. And at a saving of almost £50, this is an incredible deal on the top-of-the-range AirPods.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Save £42: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 2nd generation model of Apple's original iconic AirPods, featuring a wireless charging case. You might not get the noise-cancellation, but Apple's more basic AirPods still feature incredible sound – and they still look just as cool.



View Deal

Apple AirPods: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

Save £34.51: Looking for the cheapest possible AirPods deals. If all you need is brilliant sound, without noise-cancellation or a wireless case, then the original AirPods for you. And with a saving of almost £35, this is a brilliant deal on the classic originals. View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $199 £159.98 at Amazon

Save £40: If you don't need the extras offered by the Pros, this is the best price we've seen for Apple's 2nd generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Brilliant sound for brilliant price – what's not to like?

View Deal

For more AirPods deals in your region, see our dedicated price checker below. And don't forget to swing by our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales page if you're looking for all the best deals in one place.

Read more: