The Kindle Fire price plummets by $50 in Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon's Fire range of tablets offers some great value for money, but with the Amazon Spring Sale underway, they're now even more affordable. For a limited time you can save up to 45% on a range of Fire tablets (opens in new tab). Particular highlights are the superb Fire HD 10 tablet for just $99.99 (previously $149.99) (opens in new tab) and the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for $59.99 (previously $109.99) (opens in new tab). That's a solid saving of $50 on both of these powerful tablets.

The Fire HD 10 has a stunning 10-inch display and is more than capable of handling a range of basic tasks, all at a comparatively low price. We like this tablet so much that we awarded it a spot on our list of the best tablets for photo and video editing. The Fire HD 8 Plus may have lower specs, but it's a fantastic budget tablet with some nifty features and a portable design. For a more affordable 8-inch tablet, the Fire HD 8 hold its own so much that it features in our guides to the best tablets for students and best Android tablets.

If you're in the market for an affordable tablet with enough power to handle basic creative tasks and all your favourite entertainment, we thoroughly recommend grabbing an Amazon Fire tablet whilst Amazon's Spring Sale is live.

The best Amazon Fire tablet deals: US

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: With a 10.1-inch HD display and 32 GB internal storage, this tablet is fantastic for basic creative tasks and entertainment. It's already great value for money, so $50 off is a bonus.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: This smaller tablet offers 32 GB of internal storage and an 8-inch HD display. It's battery can keep you going for up to 12 hours too, making it a great portable option.

The best Amazon Fire tablet deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 tablet: £159.99 £114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £45: In the UK? You can save 28% on the the Fire HD 10 tablet, making it one of the best value tablets around if you want to work on basic creative tasks like video editing or watch your favourite shows.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: £109.99 £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35: This is a great saving on the fantastic HD 8 Plus tablet. Amazon's Spring Sale is only running for a limited time so don't hang around if you want a powerful and portable tablet for less.

Fire tablets aren't the only Amazon device you can save on. Why not take a look at our regularly updated guides to the best Kindle deals and best Kindle Paperwhite deals? Both guides include all the information you need to find the right Kindle device for you.

If you're not reading this in the US or UK you can still browse today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals below.

