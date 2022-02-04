Laptop deal alert! Get an ASUS Vivobook for $350

If you're a blogger, having a laptop you can take with you on the go is pretty essential. If you've got an expensive setup at home, it could be a good idea to invest in a slightly more affordable secondary laptop for travels, work trips or commutes. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the ASUS Vivobook with $100 off, down from $449.99 to $349.99. With a 10th Gen Intel i3 core and 8GB of memory, this is an ideal opportunity to get yourself a more affordable laptop that still packs a punch.

The Vivobook is thin and light enough to be carried around all day and with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit screen, the Vivobook boasts a large, great looking HD display for all your work needs. There's also 256GB of SSD to save your files on the go. The Vivobook even made our round-up of the best laptops for blogging.

If you're in the UK, we've found some great blogging laptop deals for you too. Jump down to the UK deals here.

The best blogging laptop deals: US

ASUS Vivobook: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: This thin and lightweight laptop is ideal for blogging and creating on the go. At less than $400 the ASUS Vivobook makes an ideal option for your secondary, more affordable laptop.

HP laptop: $619.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $120: This HP laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD makes for a great lower-budget laptop option. It's also thin and light enough to be taken anywhere.

Acer Swift 3: $749.99 $640.28 at Amazon

Save $109: Another one of our picks for best blogging laptop, the Acer Swift 3 is a thin and light laptop with a 14-inch display and great keyboard. With 15% off at Amazon it's well worth considering.

The best blogging laptop deals: UK

ASUS Vivobook X515FA: £499 £379 at Currys

Save £120: This Vivobook is currently under £400 at Currys. It has a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i3, 256GB SSD and weighs just 1.8 kg, making it an ideal on-the-go laptop for various projects.

Acer Swift 3: £799 £599 at Very

Save £200: The Acer Swift 3 is a fantastic laptop for blogging, with an Intel Evo Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You can save a whopping £200 off right now at Very.

HP laptop: £529 £399 at Currys

Save £130: A solid low budget laptop for blogging on the go, this is HP laptop is well worth a look at under £400. It's got an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256 GB and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Are you elsewhere in the world and looking for a great blogging laptop to use on the go? Don't worry, here you can find the best blogging laptop deals wherever you are...

