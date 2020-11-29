Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are some of the cheapest yet

If you missed out on a Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, never fear. The Cyber Monday Switch deals have landed, and they're some of the cheapest we've seen. Top of the amazing offer pile is this bundle deal with a Nintendo Switch Lite, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft for £239 at Currys – that's almost £20 off the price if you were to buy all three separately.

And that's not all. A number of retailers across the UK and US have great deals on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, details of all you can find below.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals: UK

Best value Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Minecraft bundle: £258.98 £239 at Currys

Save £19.98: The best value bundle deal around, this offer from Currys includes a yellow Nintendo Switch Lite console and two super-popular games right now: Animal Crossing: New Horizons & Minecraft. Grab it before it's gone!

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.99 £189.99 at Very

Save £10: This deal came up a couple of times during Black Friday, and is back again at Very. It might not seem like much, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Switch Lite console as a standalone deal. Available in yellow, grey and coral.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + 64GB memory card: £256.97 £239.99 at Nintendo

Save £16.98: This bundle offer from Nintendo itself it well worth a look. The Switch Lite console comes in either coral or turquoise, with Animal Crossing, Nintendo Switch online for 3 months and a free memory card – all for under £240!

Nintendo Switch Lite & various game bundles: £244.98 £239 at Game.co.uk

Save £5.98: Definitely not the best deal, but this modest saving on this bundle at Game is worth a look if all others have sold out. Get a console with a game such Super Mario 3D All Stars, Mario Kart 8 and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals: US

Top US deal Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB SSD + Carry case: $287.98 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $48: Switch deals in the US are like gold dust, so the fact that this one at Best Buy is still going is quite incredible. Save almost $50 on a console with 32GB storage, a 128GB SSD memory card, carry case and screen protector. Bargain.



Top Nintendo Switch deals

Top deal Nintendo Switch + Just Dance 2021: £309.98 at Amazon

If you're looking to get active with your Nintendo Switch, this is the deal for you. Amazon takes the cost of the console and popular game Just Dance to a bargain price. With over 40 new songs to choose from, this is one will certainly keep you entertained.



Nintendo Switch bundles + 64GB memory card: From £279.99

Save £19.99: Nintendo is throwing in a free 64GB memory card, worth almost £20, with every Switch purchase. You can buy the console on its own, or choose from a number of bundle deals with popular games including Fortnite, Minecraft and Super Mario.

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle: £324.98 £319 at Game.co.uk

Save £5.98: A modest saving from Game, but one worth a look if this is the bundle you're after. This saving applies on a number of bundle deals with games including Super Mario 3D, Pokemon Sword and Pikmin 3 Deluxe – all of which can be found here.

Nintendo Switch Lite & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle: £209.99 £199.99 at Game.co.uk

Save £10: Get the brilliant Nintendo Switch Lite in grey, coral, yellow or turquoise, along with an official Nintendo beanie to keep your head warm this winter – all for under £200!



Get a FREE Nintendo Switch with Oppo handsets from EE

Treat yourself to a new phone and get a Nintendo Switch with this epic offer from EE. Simply choose the Oppo A72 or Find X2 Lite 5G on a 10GB or above plan and the console is yours for no extra cost.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch): £43.97 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £13: Get moving with your Nintendo Switch console for less with Just Dance 2021, which now has a cool 32% discount. With 40 new must-dance songs, you'll be busting moves like a pro in no time.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £44 £39.99 at Amazon

