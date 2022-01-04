Grab the super fast M1 MacBook Air for lowest UK price yet

If one of your New Year resolutions was to treat yourself without spending too much money in the process, this is a deal that you should check out. The previous Christmas record low price of the super fast M1 MacBook Air (2020) has crashed over into 2022 - you can get the Apple laptop with a full £110 off its price over at Amazon (down from £999 to £889).

That's a decent saving on a more-than-decent MacBook. We're fans of the light, portable MacBook Air, as our five star review attests. It was the best 13-inch laptop of 2020, and to be honest, we still think it's got a good claim to the crown in 2022. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage (not to mention the beautiful Liquid Retina display).

Over in the US, Adorama is offering the best deal, slicing $50 off the asking price of the same model. It's by no means the best deal we've seen in the US on this model, but right now it's the best that's available. Of course, if you're still looking for great deals on great laptops, check out our guides to the most powerful laptops and the best laptops for graphic design.

The best MacBook Air deal in the UK

£999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): £999 £889 at Amazon

Save £100: This is the record low price (in the UK) of this MacBook Air model. The M1 chip is super fast, and its slimline and lightweight design is really appealing. It boasts a beautiful 13-inch display, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.



The best MacBook Air deal in the US

$999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $949 at Adorama

Save $50: This is a good saving on a great Apple laptop. It's not the best we've seen on this model, but the M1 MacBook Air has been super popular since its release in 2020, so we still think it's worth your time.



Not in the UK or US? Here's a rundown of the best MacBook Air deals wherever you are in the world...