The best Walmart drawing tablets in 2018

The best drawing tablets at Walmart right now

Wacom Intuos Pro Pen & Touch Tablet - $349.95/$499.95

The Wacom Intuos Pro is one of our favourite drawing tablets on sale at Walmart. We named the larger model the best graphics tablet for artists and illustrators – it's one of the purest drawing experiences you can get from a digital device – but the medium is excellent too. With the Wacom Pro Pen 2 stylus included, this is our top choice of drawing tablets at Walmart.

XP-Pen Artist16 15.6 inch - $469.99

This large pen display drawing tablet from well-respected brand XP-Pen features a full HD screen, allowing you to view your creations while you draw. The Artist 16 Pro driver can support 4K displays, while the P02S stylus technology provides 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity – and you get eight customisable Express keys. This is a fantastic drawing tablet to buy from Walmart.

Wacom Cintiq 13HD - $799.95

The Wacom Cintiq 13HD is a top-class pen tablet aimed at more professional or enthusiast artists. With a 13.3-inch display there's plenty of room to get creative – but it remains portable. And Wacom's powerful Pro Pen gives you 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition. It isn't cheap, but if your budget allows, this is a great investment.

Huion H610 - $59.99

The Huion H610 is one of the best cheap drawing tablets at Walmart. This excellent budget graphics tablet has a generous drawing area and is packed with features, yet remains portable. Price-wise, it comes in a lot cheaper than a Wacom – making it an absolute steal.

XP-Pen G430 OSU Tablet - $25.99

If you're after a cheap and cheerful drawing tablet from Walmart, then the budget XP-Pen is a great choice. The XP-Pen doesn't have a huge range of features, but if you're thinking about testing the waters of digital illustration and don't want to splash too much cash, this is an affordable graphics tablet that does the job.

Monoprice 10594 Graphic Drawing Tablet - $42.99

Another great budget drawing, The Monoprice 10594 might not be from the most well known of brands. But it does a good job for the price – which has had a fair few dollars knocked off it for good measure. It features eight customisable Express Keys and sixteen Hot Cells, and has a growing swell of happy customers. This is a winner on price and quality.

