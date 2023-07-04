Hurry, the Wacom Intuos tablet is now $59.95 for the 4th of July

Drawing tablets don't come cheap, but this one from Wacom just had a major price cut dropping to $59.95 down from $99.95 - that's an impressive $40 saving! The Wacom Intuos graphics drawing tablet is ideal for students and creatives and is now much more affordable too. It boasts four customizable ExpressKeys at the top, built-in Bluetooth connectivity, and includes a pressure-sensitive pen.

Some of the best Wacom tablets have pretty huge surface areas to work on, but this Intuos Bluetooth tablet is made to be practical and space-limiting with a 6.0 x 3.7" drawing area. The medium-sized model of the Wacom Intuos also has a price cut on Amazon saving you just under $35, and the beastier Wacom Intuos Pro model can also be snapped up for $50 off on Amazon bringing the price to just $199.95.

Suitable for both left and right-handed users, this graphics tablet offers the perfect blend of precision and control to create digital masterpieces. The built-in battery allows you to be totally free from cables, and if you register your tablet purchase with Wacom - you can receive complimentary software to get you started too.

Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Drawing Tablet (Small)

Was: $99.95

Now: $59.95 at Walmart

Save: $40 Overview: Enjoy the convenience of wireless creation with this drawing tablet that's super lightweight and portable enough to use anywhere, plus it's easy to set up for those who might be new to the field of digital art, animation, and graphic design. Key features: The Wacom Intuos drawing tablet comprises a 7-inch active tablet area for you to work on, with 100 lines per mm of recognition that tells the tablet exactly where your pen is at all times for accuracy and precision. The pen has some great features too with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as being embedded with EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology for a light-as-air feel. Price history: The Wacom Intuos Bluetooth model has a pretty staggered price history, but the good news is that this is one of the lowest prices we've seen it on Amazon, but it doesn't beat the lowest ever price which was $49.95 during last year's Black Friday event. Price comparison: Amazon: $59.95 | B&H: $59.95 Reviews: We gave the Wacom Intuos Pro small drawing tablet a 4.5-star review, but we haven't yet tested its little brother in the form of the standard Wacom Intuos small. But, considering how much we loved the Pro model, this predecessor can't be much different, and 74% of Amazon reviewers have rated it 5 stars with one recent review describing it as "the perfect travel tablet".

