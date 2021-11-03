Where to buy Nintendo Switch online in November 2021

Where to buy Nintendo Switch online is the question on everyone’s minds right now. And if you're specifically looking for the OLED version, the answer is pretty simple. As of 3 November, Walmart has just announced new stock of the new OLED switch, going for $517. Now, that's more than the retail price, which is $399, but we still think that this stock will be snapped up, so it's worth checking out right now if you're desperate to secure a model before Christmas.

In the midst of global supply chain issues, including a worldwide chip shortage, Nintendo has announced it will cut production of the Switch by 20%. So whether you’re looking for the new Nintendo Switch OLED, a Nintendo Switch Lite or the original Nintendo Switch, you may be struggling to order one in time for Christmas. Especially with Black Friday deals coming up, ramping up demand beyond normal levels.

Don’t worry, though: there are still plenty of retailers selling the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, and you'll find the best below. (For the new model, meanwhile, see our guide to the latest Nintendo Switch OLED restock).

Admittedly, it’s a bit of a cat and mouse game: after each retailer restocks, it doesn’t usually take long before they sell out again. So the question “where to buy Nintendo Switch online” doesn’t have a clear answer – you might have to click on quite a few links before you hit gold. On the plus side, you might even get a discount, as there are some good Nintendo Switch deals out there too!

Read on, then, and we’ll tell you where to buy Nintendo Switch online right now, starting with the US and then moving on to the UK.

Here are the online retailers in the US that had Nintendo Switch stock at the time of writing:

Here are the online retailers in the UK that had Nintendo Switch stock at time of writing:

Image Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing Edition for $299 at Amazon

Target is usually a good place to find the original Nintendo Switch. At time of writing, they have the Animal Crossing Edition in stock from $299. View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch: Gray Joy-Con or Animal Crossing editions from $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently sold out of some versions of the Nintendo Switch, but right now it does have both the Gray Joy-Con and Animal Crossing editions in stock for $299. View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing Edition for $299 at Walmart

Walmart is another reliable retailer for finding the Nintendo Switch. Right now, it’s sold out of many versions, but does have the Animal Crossing Edition of the console in stock for $299. View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: £329.98 £298.99 at Amazon

Save £30.99: Probably one of the best UK Switch deals right now is this bundle package that saves you over £30 on a console and one of the Switch's most popular games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise Edition: $199 at Target

Looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite? Target currently has the Turquoise edition in stock for $199. Grab one while the going’s still good! View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise Edition: $199 at Walmart

Walmart is another good place to find the Nintendo Switch Lite. At time of press, it has stock of the Turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite for $199. View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow Accessory Bundle: $234.99 at Adorama

Fancy a Nintendo Switch Lite with a bunch of sweet accessories thrown in? For $234.99, Adorama is offering a bundle featuring a Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow, deluxe travelling case, Hori Screen Protector and Hori Duraflexi Protector (both of which are tailored for this device). View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch Lite Coral Bundle: With Animal Crossing New Horizons + 128GB SDXC card for $289.99 from Adorama

Here's another great Adorama bundle. Along with the vanishingly rare Coral edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite, you're also getting a 128GB SDXC card and one of the best Switch games, Animal Crossing New Horizons. View Deal

Image Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing bundle: £238.98 £209 at Currys

Save £29.98: Probably the biggest saving when it comes to the Nintendo Switch Lite in the UK right now is over at Currys PC World. Get a grey Nintendo Switch Lite console and two Minecraft games: Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition with almost £30 off. View Deal

Launched last month, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the very latest model of the Nintendo Switch. Like the original Nintendo Switch, you can play games on it directly, or plug it into your TV via a dock. But it improves on the basic model in a number of ways, sporting a larger (7 inch), brighter and more detailed OLED screen, as well as a better kickstand, higher quality audio and an improved dock.

As such this new model is in high demand across the world, and global supply chain issues means it’s not particularly easy to get hold of one right now. You can get a head start, however, by reading our comprehensive guide to where to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch games: the best free and paid-for options

Once you’ve managed to buy a Nintendo Switch, you’ll want to know what the best Nintendo Switch games are. Well, there are a huge variety of great titles available for all three models of Nintendo Switch, covering all genres and ranging from casual to AAA. But if you want somewhere to get started, then Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are all modern classics we’d highly recommend.

Short of cash? Then great news: there are tons of free games available too. Check out our guide to the best free Nintendo Switch games for the full skinny.

When to expect Nintendo Switch restock

If you’ve tried all the links above, and everyone’s out of stock of your preferred Nintendo Switch model, then don’t despair. Retailers are constantly restocking to meet rising demand in the runup to Black Friday. So it’s worth checking back every day, or even every hour, to see if things have changed.

Don’t leave it too long, though, as we’re expecting this to be at the top of many children’s wishlists for Santa this year. And with Christmas approaching, demand is only going to rise further. Best of luck!

