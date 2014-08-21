How to use the Type Mask Tool in Photoshop

The Creative Bloq YouTube channel is full of useful tutorials, great interviews and fresh video content relevant to the design community. And as part of this we have our 2-Minute Tool Schools – quick guides to the essential tools in Adobe's design software.

In the easy-to-follow Photoshop tutorial above, discover how to turn text it into an active selection with the Type Mask tool and work with Layer Masks and the like to make stunning text effects.

Creative Cloud

Our short and snappy videos are designed for users of Photoshop CC but don't worry if you haven't signed up to the Creative Cloud yet, because the tools showcased are also included in Photoshop CS6 and most earlier versions too.

