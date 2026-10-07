This Meta Quest 3S bundle just dropped below $300 for Prime Day

Ever tried a VR headset? Once you do, I promise, you won't go back. I've had a Meta Quest 2 for years now, and I still love it, so I always keep a close eye on what Meta's doing next. And right now, I'm shook: the Meta Quest 3S 128GB bundle has dropped from $349.99 to just $297.49 for Amazon Prime Day.

Launched in 2024, the Quest 3S is a more affordable version of the Meta Quest 3. It shares the same chip and the same 8GB RAM, which means it can run every game and app as the 3. That makes it the best value VR headset around.

Check out the best Meta Quest deals over at Amazon

This deal makes it even cheaper, plunging it below the $300 mark, and that's not all. You'll also get an Amazon-exclusive Gorilla Tag bundle, including a Gorilla Space Program suit and helmet plus 2,000 Shiny Rocks, as well as a three-month trial of Meta Horizon+ for access to more than 100 games. It would be a great gift for anyone curious about VR.

Click on the link below to buy one now, plus you haven't already, sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best savings.

US Deal Save $42.50 Meta Quest 3S 128GB: was $339.99 now $297.49 at Amazon With the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of RAM and full-colour mixed reality, the Quest 3S plays every game in Meta's library, completely wire-free. At under $300 with a Gorilla Tag bundle thrown in, it's a very affordable way to get into VR, or upgrade from the Meta Quest 2.

How it compares to the Quest 2

For Meta Quest 2 owners like me, the biggest draw here is performance. Meta says the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip delivers twice the graphical processing power of the Quest 2, while 8GB of RAM gives you 33% more memory. That means faster loading, smoother gameplay and access to newer titles that push the hardware harder.

You also get full-colour passthrough cameras, so mixed-reality experiences that blend virtual objects with your real room look far more convincing than the Quest 2's noticeablu grainy black-and-white view.

There are compromises, though. To keep costs down, the Quest 3S uses the same Fresnel lenses and three fixed IPD settings as the Quest 2, rather than the sharper pancake lenses of the Quest 3. The visuals are also less crisp than its pricier sibling, with a visible screen-door effect that's most obvious when you're watching films on a big virtual screen. On the plus side, storage shouldn't be a worry: VR games are fairly small, so 128GB will be plenty for most people.

Meta has done more than any other company to bring VR into the mainstream, and its Horizon OS software and huge library of exclusive games remain the best around. If you've never tried VR, or you're still on a Quest 2 like me, this Prime Day deal is a very tempting time to jump in.