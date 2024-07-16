I'm seriously tempted by these Prime Day deals on monitors for creative work

I've been working during Amazon Prime Days for years now, tracking prices of all kinds of tech, so I know it's a good time to buy any of the items I've been holding out for. That includes monitors. I work a lot with photos and video, and seriously need to upgrade to a new display, but prices never seem to fall as much as I'd like.

Now could be the moment, however, as Amazon has some solid deals on a bunch of mid-range monitors for creative work. By mid-range, I mean these aren't beasts like the Asus ProArt PA32DC (there are Prime Day deals on monitors of that level too: see our full guide to the best Prime Day monitor deals, but they're beyond my requirements. With that in mind, I've whittled the best monitor deals for creatives that need to think about cost to these three options (for more deals, also see our Apple Prime Day deals hub).

The best Prime Day monitor deals

Dell Ultrasharp U323QE 4K monitor: $879.99 $618.38 at Amazon

Save $261.61: I'm leaning towards this excellent-looking display from Dell. This is a big 30% saving on a 32-inch 4K monitor, which many say is the sweet spot for 4K resolution. With colour coverage of 98% DCI-P3 and a contrast ratio of 2000:1, it's cut out well for creative work. Price check: Best Buy: $737.99

BenQ PD3420Q Designer 31.5in 4K monitor: $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $100: BenQ makes some excellent monitors for designers and photographers, and this ultrawide option provides plenty of space to work with. It's not quite 4K, so it might not provide quite the most detailed picture fot the video I work with, but it provides excellent colour accuracy covering 100% Rec.709 and sRGB, and 98% P3. Price check: B&H Photo also $599

Asus Pro Art PA279CV 27in 4K monitor: $449 $399 at Amazon

Save $50: I'm also tempted by this 4K ProArt display from Asus. We've reviewed a bunch of ProArt displays, and they have great colour. What most attracts me here is the price, but the monitors above are slightly larger, and those extra inches can make all the difference when you're comparing images and references on screen. Price check: Best Buy $420

I you're also hoping to stock up on supplies for your setup during Prime Day, Amazon has a massive Prime Day SSD deal on my favourite portable drive.