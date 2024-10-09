The iPad Pro M4 has a hidden discount this Prime Day (just don't forget the coupon)
Get a record $150 off the latest iPad Pro M4 models.
Apple's latest M4 iPad Pros are the most optimised models yet, perfect for creatives on the go that don't want to sacrifice power or portability. If you've been on the fence about getting your hands on the latest model, this $150 discount deal might just win you over. You can currently get the smaller 11-inch M4 iPad Pro for
$1,199 $1,049 at Amazon thanks to a nifty $50 coupon.
The iPad Pro is Apple's most juiced-up tablet model, with the M4 chip boasting faster performance and better energy-saving than the M3. Available with up to 512GB of storage (although the 265GB option will likely suffice for most creatives), the iPad Pro is perfect for video editors and 3D artists that require ultra-refined performance.
If like me, you're after a less powerful model suitable for streaming and intense late-night journaling sessions, we're tracking the best deals across all models on our Apple Prime Day hub. Wondering how to choose an iPad? Take a look at our guide to the best iPad for drawing.
11-inch M4 iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular included)
Was: $1,199
Now: $1,049 at Amazon (with coupon)
Save: $150
Overview: Both the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 iPad Pros were released back in May. They're Apple's latest and most powerful iPad model (and they're compatible with the new Apple Intelligence). The M4 chips make a noticeable difference in speed and functionality, making the iPad Pro the perfect choice for 3D artists and video editors.
Key features: Wifi + Cellular included | Ultra Retina XDR Display | 256GB | 12MP Front/Back Camera | LiDAR Scanner | Wi-Fi 6E | Apple Intelligence compatible
Price history: For Apple's most powerful iPad model, a $150 saving is a great deal and the lowest price we've seen. It skirts incredibly close to the previous lowest price of $1,079.99 in September, but with the $50 coupon, you're saving an extra few bucks.
Price comparison: Apple: $1,199 | Best Buy: $899 (WiFi + Cellular not included)
Reviews: Check out our M4 iPad Pro review and see why it might be too powerful for its own good. We gave it a four-star rating, but unless you're a pro, we'd stick to a less powerful model.
Not taken by the deal above? There are still some great deals on Apple's other iPad models including the popular and portable iPad Air or the iPad Mini. See today's top deals below.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
