Best US Black Friday MacBook deal

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 16GB RAM): $1,599 £1,399 at Amazon

Save $200: The M4 MacBook Pro is one of Apple's latest and greatest new products (and I don't say that lightly). The M4 chip offers elite performance for creatives that need a juiced-up workhorse of a laptop for intensive projects from 3D work to video production. Price check: Apple $1,599 | Best Buy $1,399

Best US Black Friday iPad deal

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Save $200: I'm amazed this iPad Pro deal is still live as it's the best deal we've seen yet. If you're looking to run demanding software for 3D and video editing projects, this powerful iPad is more than up to the task. With its gorgeous OLED display and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro, it's also a great option for digital artists who want a top-level creative experience. Price check: Apple: $1,299 | Best Buy: $1,099

Best Black Friday US Watch, Pencil and AirPods deals

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS 40mm): $249 $149 at Amazon

Save $100: I'm a big fan of the Apple Watch SE as it's the most affordable option in Apple's smartwatch lineup. You're getting all the base-level perks of the standard Apple Watch like fitness, sleep and heart rate monitoring, so this is a great deal if you're in the market for a reliable, practical and affordable smartwatch. Price check: Apple: $249 | Best Buy: $169

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30: Creative Pros, this is one for you – the Apple Pencil Pro is unmatched in its sleek fluidity, haptic feedback and barrel roll capabilities. For Apple's latest and greatest Apple Pencil model, bagging it for under $100 is definitely worth the purchase.



Price check: Apple: $129 | Best Buy: $99

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $399 at Amazon

Save $150: The AirPod Max's have been on my wishlist for some time. They're ultra comfy and with elite noise cancelling, personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Dolby sound you're getting a complete high-quality listening experience. Price check: Apple: $549 | Best Buy: $399.99

Best UK Black Friday MacBook deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3 16GB RAM): £1,099 £949 at Amazon

Save £150: As a proud MacBook Air owner, I can safely say it's my favourite commuter laptop, perfect for students and creative professionals who prioritise portability over power. For a great all-rounder laptop, you can't get much better than the MacBook Air. Price check: Argos: £949 | Very: £949

Best UK Black Friday iPad deal

iPad (10th gen, 2022): £479 £429 at Very

Save £50: While it might not be the newest or the most powerful, the 10th Gen iPad is still a great option for creatives. As a team favourite, this sturdy workhorse iPad is perfect for digital artists – a happy medium between the portability of the mini and the power of the Pro. Price check: Argos: £449

Best Black Friday UK Watch, Pencil and AirPods deals

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS 40 mm): £219 £179 at Currys

Save £40: Apple Watch deals are few and far between this Black Friday, but if you're in the market for a solid base-level Apple Watch this deal is worth the spend. Water resistant and with sports, steps, calories and sleep monitoring it's a great all-rounder smartwatch option. Price check: Argos: £198

Apple Pencil (USB-C): £79 £69 at Amazon

Save £10: This is a fairly standard price drop for Apple's USB-C Apple Pencil. While it doesn't have the swanky features of the Pencil Pro, it's still a favourite among creatives thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt sensitivity. Price check: John Lewis £69

AirPods 3rd Gen: £169 £99 at Currys

Save £70: These aren't the latest model in Apple's AirPods selection, but for under £100 they're a great deal on one of the leading earbud options. With up to 6 hours of battery life and water/sweat resistance, they're a great portable option for music fans. Price check: Tech Market: £99.99 (second hand)

