Font of the day: Arca Majora

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Arca Majora by Alfredo Marco Pradil

Geometric, sans serif typeface Arca Majora began as an uppercase latin alphabet drawing exercise by designer Alfredo Marco Pradil. Proving a popular design, Pradil spent time developing his font, which now also boasts punctuation symbols, accents and various language support.

You can download Arca Majora for free over on Behance.