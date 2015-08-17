Font of the day: Blackflower

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Blackflower from TypeFaith Fonts

Kicking our font of the day posts this week is handdrawn brush typeface, Blackflower. Created by the team at Dutch type foundry TypeFaith Fonts, Blackflower for is rough and messy, making it great for labeling, clothing, books, magazines and album cover designs.

Blackflower is available to download for free over on Creative Market. But hurry – this offer is available for a limited time only.

