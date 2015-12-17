Font of the day: Cabin

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Cabin from Impallari Type

The team at Impallari Type are behind today's font of choice, Cabin. Available from HypeForType, Cabin is described as: 'a humanist sans, inspired font by Edward Johnston's and Eric Gill's typefaces, with a touch of modernism. Cabin incorporates modern proportions, optical adjustments, and some elements of the geometric sans'.

Cabin is available to download for free over on HypeForType.

