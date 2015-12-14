Topics

Font of the day: Cera

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Cera from TypeMates.

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Cera by Jakob Runge

On the hunt for a new, eye-catching typeface? If so, Cera by Jakob Runge of TypeMates might just be what you're looking for. A clean, geometric design, Cera is great for variety of print and digital projects, especially headlines and posters.

Cera is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

Liked this? Read these!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles