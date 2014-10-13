Topics

Font of the day: Daisy Lau

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Daisy Lau by Ryoichi Tsunekawa.

Daisy Lau font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Daisy Lau by Ryoichi Tsunekawa

This charming typeface was created by designer Ryoichi Tsunekawa. Available from font foundry YouWorkForThem, the design is described as being 'based on Hongkong ladies f script in the 19th century, the inky texture gives this font a realistic handwriting appearance'.

Daisy Lau is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Daisy Lau font

Daisy Lau font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

