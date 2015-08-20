Font of the day: Dear Rae, Love Dad

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Dear Rae, Love Dad by Rae Kaiser

Today's typeface of choice is Dear Rae, Love Dad, a modern calligraphy font drawn by Rae Kaiser, who created it using using ink and a folded nib dip pen on rough watercolor paper. "It is upright, dramatic, and personal," Kaiser comments. "It's named Dear Rae, Love Dad because who wouldn't like to get a letter signed, Love Dad."

Dear Rae, Love Dad is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

