Font of the day: Free Spirit

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Free Spirit by Tiffany Willett

Today's typeface of choice is Free Spirit by Tiffany Willett of OneTheSpotStudio. A handcrafted design, this whimsical font is great for creating eye-catching posters, stationery and much more.

Free Spirit is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

