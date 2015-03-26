Topics

Font of the day: Free Spirit

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Free Spirit by Tiffany Willett.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Today's typeface of choice is Free Spirit by Tiffany Willett of OneTheSpotStudio. A handcrafted design, this whimsical font is great for creating eye-catching posters, stationery and much more.

Free Spirit is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

