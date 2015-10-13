Font of the day: Giulietta

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Giulietta by Bartek Nowak

Today's typeface of choice is Giulietta, a handwritten, fully connected script with ligatures and contextual alternates to help with flow and readability. Created by Polish font designer Bartek Nowak, Giulietta is perfectly suited to invitations, greeting cards, posters, advertising, weddings, books, menus and more.

Giulietta is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

