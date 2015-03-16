Font of the day: Gogóia

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Gogóia by Alan de Sousa

Today's font of choice Gogóia was created by Brazilian designer Alan de Sousa. "Gogóia is a yummy, juicy font, inspired by Brazilian tropicalism," he comments. "This font is available for free under creative commons license, and you can use it for both personal and commercial projects."

Gogóia is available to download for free over on Behance.

