Font of the day: Hello Beautiful

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Hello Beautiful by Nicky Laatz

Hello Beautiful is a duo of hand-scripted fonts, carefully created by designer Nicky Laatz. Available in regular and marker versions, Hello Beautiful is great for giving any design that authentic handdrawn feel.

Hello Beautiful is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Hello Beautiful font

Liked this? Read these!