Font of the day: Hogshead

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hogshead by Fabio Martins

Design student Fabio Martins created this vintage-style typeface Hogshead as part of a college project. "I learned a little about the typographic universe creating Hogshead," he comments.

You can download Hogshead for free over on Behance.

