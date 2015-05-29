Font of the day: Ikaros

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ikaros by Matt Ellis

Today's typeface of choice is Ikaros, created by graphic designer Matt Ellis. A modern, minimal design, Ikaros is great for posters, logos, packaging and more.

You can download Ikaros for free over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!