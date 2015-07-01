Font of the day: Jasminum

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Jasminum by Bartek Nowak

Today's typeface of choice is Jasminum, created by Bartek Nowak of the Polish type collective GRIN3. An elegant, handwritten font, Jasminum is a fully connected script with ligatures to help with flow and readability. Each letter has three variations and its extrovert style makes it ideal for invitations, greeting cards, wedding stationery, books, and more.

Jasminum is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can also purchase Jasminum Extras; a collection of hand-drawn doodles to accompany the font.

