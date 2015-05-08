Font of the day: Kelso

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Kelso by Talbot Type

Kelso is a highly original, outline display font. Each character is represented by a single continuous line to create a fluid and rhythmic look. This technique seems somehow to bring out the individual characteristics of each letter, resulting in a harmonious typeface that's both easy to read and easy on the eye.

You can purchase Kelso over on HypeForType, where there is currently a 50 percent discount.

