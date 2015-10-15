Font of the day: Last Paradise

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Last Paradise from Set Sail Studios

This handmade font from the guys at Set Sail Studios is full of bold, brushy goodness. A comment from the team on HypeForType states: "These are brushstrokes with a distinctly 21st century appeal. There are Instagram vibes aplenty when overlaying on photographs, but, even by itself, Last Paradise has a firm freshness you'll want to put to use in a worthy brand or packaging set."

Last Paradise is available to purchase from HypeForType.

