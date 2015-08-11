Font of the day: Manifold

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Manifold by Connary Fagen

Type designer Connary Fagen is behind today's font of choice, Manifold. "Manifold is a utilitarian typeface, inspired by the cold precision of a computer terminal, softened by modern design," he comments. "Manifold's unified letterforms and tall x-height are great for user interfaces, or track it out wide for a sophisticated look."

Manifold is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

