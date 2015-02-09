Font of the day: Moon

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Moon by Jack Harvatt

Today's typeface of choice is Moon, by digital designer and illustrator Jack Harvatt. A simple, rounded design, Moon is available in both thin and bold variations.

You can download Moon, free for personal use, over on Behance. Email Jack Harvatt directly to obtain a commercial license.

