Font of the day: Seventies

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Seventies by Maximiliano Sproviero

Get your type groove on with today's font of choice Seventies, by type designer Maximiliano Sproviero. "Meeeeoooow! Seventies is another of my 'funkadelic' attempts to fill the existing gap of seventy-ish looking fonts," he comments. "In my opinion, that decade has a hidden treasure regarding type that remains unexplored.

"Only very few fonts rescue its groovy essence, its colourful qualities. But, don't have a cow man, and keep on truckin! With Seventies, my new foxy mama, your projects will stand out among the rest."

Seventies is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

