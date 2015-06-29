Font of the day: Snow Cone Pro

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Snow Cone Pro from Fontforecast

Today's showcased typeface is Snow Cone Pro, created by Marloes Versluys at Netherlands-based foundry Fontforecast. A hand-drawn, playful font, Snow Cone Pro will add a splash of summer to menus, flyers and posters, and it comes with Snow Cone Doodle – 150 little drawings designed to complement the font – absolutely free!

Snow Cone Pro is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount.

Liked this? Read these!